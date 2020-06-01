Edo 2020: 7 APC governors meet Oshiomhole’s NWC over Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

At least seven governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC of the party, in what party sources say is a continuation of efforts to resolve all disputes ahead of the forthcoming primary election of the party in Edo State.

The feud between the party chairman and the governor of his home state, Godwin Obaseki is threatening to rob the party of victory in the September polls as the APC which is now factionalized approaches its June 22 primary election in the state.

The governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State. Others who are at the meeting are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara) and Muhammed Inuwa (Gombe).

Some of the governors including Obaseki had on Sunday night reportedly met in Lagos with Sanwo-Olu and a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aside Oshiomhole, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro, National Vice Chairman Northeast, Mustapha Salihu Acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama and others are at the parley.

