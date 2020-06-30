Kindly Share This Story:

With the high rate of unemployment in the world following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, policymakers have been searching anxiously for ways to put more people back to work.

However, the question here is, who creates jobs in a society? Policymakers or private sectors?

Most likely, it will take a joint effort, while some people believe that it is the responsibility of the government to create jobs but researchers and economists like Charles N Lambert have starkly different views who creates jobs for the unemployed youths.

During the episode 9 of the Black Wall Street’s Economic War Show, Lambert stated that it is the private sectors, citizens that create jobs and even the ones that the governments have.

To prove that government doesn’t create jobs in the society, a video was shown from MSNBC economic news analysis that at a time when the American government shutdown, 304,000 jobs were created by private sectors, which is well above expectations.

Using another video to answer the question of who creates job in society, it was revealed that 100% of jobs in the world can be traced back to the origins of entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs stimulate employment growth by generating new jobs when they enter the market. There is a direct employment effect from these new businesses that arise from the new jobs being created.

Entrepreneurship is considered crucial to a dynamic economy. Entrepreneurs create employment opportunities not only for themselves but for others as well. Entrepreneurial activities may influence a country’s economic performance by bringing new products, methods, and production processes to the market and by boosting productivity and competition more broadly.

According to Lambert, one of the avenues The Black Wall Street has come up with to create jobs for Africans in this time of unemployment trend and Economic War is through the Switch Now campaign. By picking different sectors of Africa’s products.

The switch now campaign is targeted at diverting the over $203 billion on capital flight to Africa, retaining this money in Africa, making Africans buy African products, supporting African Businesses! In a simple term, Switch Campaign champions ‘Africa for Africa”.

By so doing, millions of jobs will be created for the unemployed and great development in the African economy.

I urge all Africans to jump on the Switch Campaign on the Black Wall Street which has different corporations waiting to pay for all the services that will be rendered. You can visit [charleslambertcorridor.com] to see all the job opportunities that have been created for you.

Vanguard Nigeria News

