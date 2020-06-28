Ebunoluwa Balogun: Family announces online interment for prominent social worker

Kindly Share This Story:

The family of Professor Ekundayo E. Balogun announces the passing away of its matriarch, Mrs. Ebunoluwa Kofoworola Balogun, on June 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas, at the age of 81.

Announcing on behalf of the family is her son-in-law, Professor Oluyinka Olutoye who was widely celebrated in 2016 for successfully leading a team of 21 doctors to conduct a surgery on a 23-week-old foetus and returning it to its mother’s womb in Texas, USA. Mrs. Balogun is fondly remembered by all for her compassionate and selfless nature. She ensured that people enjoyed fair treatment in all ramifications of life and was unwavering in her commitment to positively influence lives in both her community and across the nation.

Mrs. Balogun was a social worker who dedicated her life to defending the marginalised and supporting anti-racism causes. She completed her formative education in Nigeria before progressing to Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, USA to obtain her undergraduate degree. Her passion for social justice occasioned her enrolment at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, Wisconsin, to earn her post-graduate degree in Social Work.

The depth of her dedication to humanity is keenly felt in the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and other schools across Nigeria where she impacted lives.

During her lifetime, Mrs. Balogun was as committed to humanity as she was to her religious beliefs. A devout member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ile-Ife, Mrs. Balogun was an active member of the church for over 45 years and was involved in a plethora of altruistic acts including active support for missionaries while being exemplary in radiating hospitality.

She is survived by her husband, Professor Ekundayo E. Balogun former Director of the African Space Science Centre, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, her daughters Professor ‘Toyin Olutoye and Mrs. Folake Bamgboye and grandchildren.

A final home-going and funeral service shall be held in her honour on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6PM Nigerian time. Provision has been made for friends and family to be part of the service by joining through the following link: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159321701265161

