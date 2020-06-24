Earth Festival Nigeria: Humanity group aims to remove five million plastic wastes from Lagos environs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Humanity Team, Nigeria, one of the fastest-growing team of young environmental volunteers in Africa raised for the purpose of protecting the earth for the future is set to remove five million plastic wastes from Lagos environs.

By organizing Earth Festivals, Earth Tours and various environmental events and activities, the Team of young professionals, drawn from different professional backgrounds, reaches out to people in various communities across the world to help protect the earth and safe the environment from pollution and abuse.

The Team, registered as a Community Environmental Development Organization and driven by volunteers and community support, is set to bring Nigerians together to celebrate the Earth in a 6-day celebration tagged ‘Earth Festival Nigeria’.

Earth Festival Nigeria is a celebration of humanity and the joy of being Ambassadors and Protectors of the Earth. It is a celebration of love and friendship; a reminder that we all should be united in our pursuit of a cleaner environment and a safe earth for all and for the future.

With the theme – EARTH FOR ALL – the Earth Festival Nigeria 2020 will use the arts of music, dance and act to promote friendship with the Earth and encourage everyone to truly love their environment and protect it for future sake and our children’s.

About Five Hundred Thousand people are expected to participate in the Earth Festival holding in Lagos, Nigeria, from August 4 to 9, 2020, with Earth Ambassadors, Festival Queens and Volunteers from across Africa.

The Festival will also host the Guinness World Record attempts for the highest number of plastic bottle wastes collected for recycling by a team in 5 Days and the highest number of ‘SAVE THE EARTH’ Appeal signed by Children towards the protection of the Earth. ONE MILLION Children across Nigeria are thus expected to sign the ‘SAVE THE EARTH’ Appeal to remind everyone to protect the Earth for their future.

In the same light, Humanity Nigeria will be seeking One Million ‘I PLEDGE TO KEEP THE EARTH SAFE FOR ALL’ pledges from adults across Nigeria in response to the One million ‘Save The Earth’ appeals by Nigerian Children.

The Team of Earth Ambassadors, Festival Queens and other Volunteers and Partners, will attempt to remove Five Million plastic bottle wastes from the environment during the six- day Earth Festival making it the world’s biggest city environmental clean-up from plastic wastes.

The Team, led by Olafemi Olabode-George, who also doubles as the Team’s Creative Director, is positive of total victory as he leads the Team for the Guinness World Record attempt at removing Five million plastic wastes from streets, gutters and canals across Lagos State in five days. The Team, he stated, will be assisted by Volunteers from the Nigerian Youth Congress and National Association of Nigerian Students. Members of the public will also have the opportunity of joining in the Five-Million plastic wastes challenge during the Public Participation Day scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The Earth Festival Nigeria 2020 will be flagged off by the Festival Chief, Miss Visinoni Lillian. Further details concerning the Earth Festival Nigeria can be found on www.humanity.com.ng and earthfestival.com.ng

Vanguard Nigeria News

