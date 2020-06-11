D’Tigress ‘ll make top 10 in the world, says Akhator

Kindly Share This Story:

D’Tigress star Evelyn Akhator is optimistic that Nigeria can be among top basketball nations in the world considering the rapid development of the game in the country.

The last three years have been great for the D’Tigress, winning back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles, competing at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018, and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking to FIBA. basketball, Akhator who was drafted as a number three pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA Draft admitted that D’Tigress were hungry for more success. They want to take on the world and beat the best teams.

“I see Nigeria getting to the top and becoming a Top 10 country in basketball. Nobody would have thought we would be a Top 20 team and now we are number 14 in the world. I only pray that we all achieve that dream of being top of the best very soon.”

Winning the last two editions of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket has not only been about adding to Nigeria’s trophy cabinet of a total of four continental trophies, far from Senegal’s record 12 titles but also about making a statement that they are here to stay and conquer.

“It is really important especially the fact that basketball is not a popular sport in Nigeria as compared to Senegal. It was really important for Nigeria to be on the map again and be known worldwide. Now, teams are scared whenever they hear Nigeria women’s basketball team,” the Lagos native stated.

Akhator and her teammates have one year to prepare for the showdown as they try to conquer the world at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics next summer.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: