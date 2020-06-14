Drug: suspected student lovers die in Imo after love making

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The bodies of two lovers, Cynthia Obieshi, female, and Samuel Osuji, male, suspected to be students living around Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, at JMJ Bus Stop, have been found lifeless after the police broke into their room.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, the police through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said that following their preliminary investigation that the two lovers might have taken drugs.

However, the police said that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue as the police confirmed that investigation has commenced on the matter.

The police narrated: “On the 14/06/2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police hqtrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one Cynthia Obieshi “F” and one Samuel Osuji, M.

“It was revealed that the said Cynthia visited her boyfriend late Samuel, on the 13/6/2020, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them couldn’t wake up the next morning.

“Preliminary investigations suggested that the above-diseased persons may have died as a result of drug consumption.

“Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while an investigation is in progress.”

Vanguard

