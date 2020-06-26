Drug Abuse Day: ‘Drugs can steal your future’ – Kwara Govt warns youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Government on Thursday warned youths against indulging in illicit drug use, saying “drug abuse can steal your future”.

Dr Raji Razaq, the state Commissioner for Health, gave the warning in Ilorin while receiving the state’s Drug Control Committee, which paid him an advocacy Visit.

The visit was part of the 2020 sensitisation activities to mark the United Nations’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as ‘World Drug Day’, is celebrated annually on June 26, and the theme for 2020 is: “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

Razaq said: “Drug abuse is a menace that can steal the future of our generation, therefore we have to join hands to discourage drug abuse and abusers.

“The sales and consumption of drugs in our community must be prevented to save innocent people from being introduced to it.”

The commissioner who decried the indulgence of youths in drugs and the rate of menace of drug abuse in the community, said that this year’s theme aims at improving the understanding of the world drug problem.

According to him, it is also aimed at fostering greater international cooperation for countering the impact of drugs on health, governance and security.

He commended the wife of Kwara governor, Mrs Folake AbdulRazaq, for her huge support and donations to curbing drug abuse in the state and also her support to the state Drug Control Committee’s activities.

Razaq also commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over his effort to strengthen the healthcare sector in the state.

The commissioner encouraged the committee to be relentless in their efforts to stem drug abuse, especially among the youths, adding that the overall interest of the society and the family was paramount.

Earlier, Mrs Barakat Olarewaju, the Chairperson of Kwara State Drug Control Committee, pledged the committee’s commitment to stemming drug abuse by youths in the state.

Olarewaju, who is also the Director, Pharmaceutical Services, at the state Ministry of Health, commended the state government and all stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse.

Also speaking, Mr Friday Oluwi, the Secretary of the committee and the representative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), commended the state government for the commitment shown toward sensitising youths on the dangers of drug abuse.

He also commended the government on the necessary actions being taken to stop availability of illicit drugs in the state.

