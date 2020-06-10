Driver’s wife who gave birth to triplets twice, twins twice, gives birth to quadruplets

Kindly Share This Story:

By ibrahim HassanWuyo

Hauwa Suleiman, wife of a driver in Zaria, Kaduna state, who had earlier given birth to triplets twice, twins twice, single baby thrice, today gave birth to quadruplets.

The mother of the 34 year old Hauwa Suleiman, Saudatu Haruna had said that such birth was hereditary in their lineage.

“We got it from our grandparents, I also gave birth to 3 sets of twins,” she had said.

A Consultant in the Pediatrics Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH in Shika ,Dr. Isa Abdulkadir had said that the quadruplets were in good condition and taken care of .

Before the quadruplets, Hauwa Suleiman had other children. She gave birth to the quadruplets on Friday 5th June 2020 at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Zaria.

After, it was advised that mother and babies be transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH, Shika along the Funtua road.

Malam Suleiman, father of the quadruplets, thanked Almighty Allah for the development.

Suleiman, who is a driver by profession, said his wife had earlier given birth to triplets twice, twins twice, single baby thrice and now the quadruplets.

“My elder brother has been helpful he assists us in taking care of the children,” he said.

Vanguard

