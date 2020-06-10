Driver’s wife gives birth to quadruplets in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Hauwa Suleiman, wife of a driver in Zaria Kaduna State, gave birth to quadruplets at a pubic hospital in the ancient city.

The mother of the 34-year-old Hauwa Suleiman, Saudatu Haruna had said that such birth was hereditary in their lineage.

“We got it from our grandparents, I also gave birth to three sets of twins,” she said.

A consultant in the Paediatrics Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH in Shika, Kaduna, Dr Isa Abdulkadir had said that the quadruplets were in good condition and taken care of.

Before the quadruplets, Hauwa Suleiman has other children.

She gave birth to the quadruplets on Friday, 5th of June 2020 at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Zaria.

After, it was advised that mother and babies be transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH, Shika along the Funtua road.

Malam Suleiman, the father of the quadruplets, thanked Almighty Allah for the development.

Suleiman who is a driver by profession said his wife had earlier given birth to triplets twice, twins twice, single baby thrice and now the quadruplets.

“My elder brother has been helpful he assists us in taking care of the children,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

