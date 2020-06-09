Drama, entertainment, beef as BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates reunite ahead of new season 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

If you reminisce on the last Big Brother Naija show, you’d definitely agree that the moniker ‘Pepper Dem’ was apt because those housemates did not come to play!

From a certain Lambo who came prepared to not repeat any outfit during her three-month stay in the house (she was in it to win it!), to Tacha who informed her fellow housemates that they “followed” her to the house, Omashola’s lit diary sessions, the frequent catfights, the lovebirds, and so much more.

The Pepper Dem housemates stayed true to their name as they brought us lots of drama and entertainment for three solid months.

While the reality TV show ended in October, last year, the good news is that the drama isn’t over yet.

The Pepper Dem Housemates are back for a reunion show ahead of the new season of the Big Brother Naija show!

The BBNaija Reunion show started on June 1 and will be airing every weekday all through the month of June.

READ ALSO:

So much has already happened in the past week.

The ex-housemates recounted their experiences auditioning for the show – Kim Oprah almost fainted at the auditions, Tacha auditioned twice, while Mercy auditioned four times!

The ex-housemates talked about people who should never have made it to Biggie’s house in the first place, and mentioned names like Esther, Jackye, Diane, Thelma, Cindy, and Sir Dee. Still, Seyi thinks if the post-BBN Diane had surfaced during the show, she would have given Mercy a run for her money.

Kim Oprah and Tacha had a showdown too, but Tacha reminded everyone of her status of alpha female, and that she is not responsible if others feel insecure about her extreme confidence.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion will continue all through next week, and you know the housemates will bring back the drama! Expect to see secrets revealed, old grudges reopened, and maybe someone will extend the olive branch?

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: