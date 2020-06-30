Drama as lawmaker walks out of Assembly chamber

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Lagos Assembly calls for renaming of sites, monuments named after Colonial Masters

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

There was a mild drama in the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday as a lawmaker, Mr. Moshood Oshun representing Mainland 1, walked out of the chamber during the plenary session.

Oshun was said to have walked out of the chamber after refusing to take his allocated seat instead of the one he was sitting on in the chamber.

While in the chamber, Oshun who bluntly refused the seat noted that, he said, he had earlier complained that the seat allocated to him was not convenient.

But, the Speaker told him, ‘If everyone was given the privilege to choose a particular seat, the chamber might look somehow”.

Thereafter, Obasa directed Oshun to comply with the rule of the House or walk out of the chamber. At this point, Oshun walked out of the chamber.

It will be recalled that Oshun was one of the two lawmakers suspended indefinitely in March while two of its principal officers, the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh were demoted.

However, the suspension of the four lawmakers had been lifted after the intervention of the party hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture to work out modalities with the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on how to remove all vestiges of the slave trade and colonialism superiority and rename them.

This Motion was moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Noheem Adams representing Eti-Osa constituency 01 at the plenary invoking the Prevention Law, 2015 as a guide.

In the Motion, the lawmaker recalled the gruesome killing of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 May 2020 at Minneapolis, Minnesota United States of America by a white man named Derek Chauvin.

The Assembly further noted the callous murder of Floyd triggered worldwide condemnations, demonstrations, and protest against the continued police violence and racism of blacks in the United States and Europe without provocation.

The Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa stated that the motion was intended to promote Africa.



