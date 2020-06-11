DPRK warns U.S against interference in inter-Korean relations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday warned the United States not to interfere in the inter-Korean affairs, denouncing the U.S. double-dealing on such issues as “disgusting.”

Kwon Jong Gun, Director General of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, disclosed this to official Korean Central News Agency.

The DG said that it was ridiculous for Washington to urge the DPRK to return to diplomacy and cooperation while keeping close coordination with South Korea.

“No one is entitled to say this or that about the inter-Korean relations as the relations pertain to the internal affairs of the Korean nation from A to Z,’’ Kwon said.

On Tuesday, DPRK cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in protest of South Korean authorities for allowing “defectors” to fly leaflets across the border, which it says is a hostile act breaching a series of peace agreements between the two sides.

However, the U.S. State Department expressed disappointment over Pyongyang’s decision and urged both sides to solve the issue with diplomacy.

According to Kwon, the U.S. feels uneasy over any slightest sign of improvement in the inter-Korean relations and pretends to get very anxious if the relations get worse, and this double-dealing attitude is disgusting.

“If the U.S. pokes its nose into others’ affairs with careless remarks, far from minding its internal affairs, at a time when its political situation is in the worst-ever confusion, it may encounter an unpleasant thing hard to deal with,’’ Kwon said.

