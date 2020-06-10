DPR says oil marketers complying with new fuel price

Kindly Share This Story:

…Begins investigation on adulterated diesel

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the new pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by oil marketers, stating that over 94 per cent of the petrol stations it monitored were selling the products at between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre.

Speaking after a monitoring exercise of fuel retail outlets in the Federal Capital Territory, the Abuja Zonal Operations Controller of the DPR, Engr. Abubakar Buba, stated that the agency, on receipt of the new pricing template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), had to undertake enforcement of the new prices to ensure compliance.

According to him, the enforcement activities were aimed at ensuring that marketers do not sell above the stipulated price range, do not under-dispense to motorists and do not divert the products to neighbouring states.

He noted that of the 36 petrol retail outlets visited so far, only two — Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas, Mpape and Yinzag Petroils, Mabushi, where found selling above N123.50.

He disclosed that both retail outlets were sealed and sanctioned and had been directed to comply with the new prices, after which they would be unsealed.

Furthermore, Buba stated that the DPR has waded into the complaints of contaminated diesel being sold in some locations across the country, stating that its officials had visited these locations to collect samples of the products and it is currently waiting for the results of the tests conducted on the samples.

He said, “We have received a lot of complaints; some of them we visited and took sample, and we are now waiting for the analysis. Athough the laboratory scientists are not available now, but the few management staff that we have are trying to make sure that they do the analysis.”

All the petrol stations visited, Wednesday, had fully complied with the new price, though they were all selling at the highest band, N123.50 per litre.

At Eterna Oil petrol station, Jabi, the Station Manager, Mr. Sunday Ibinniyi, said the company had no issue with the reduction in the prices, hence, it had no difficulty or challenge adjusting its pump to the new price.

Also, at the Oando petrol retail outlet, Zone 6, Wuse, Abuja, the station manager who refused to give his name, said the station had since complied with the new prices, especially as their profit is not totally determined by the price at which they say at the pump.

According to him, the product is given to them and is invoiced, adding that on completion of the sales, they are then paid about N1.25 per litre of the commodity.

However, Mr. Johnson Ogah, Station Manager, Total Nigeria Limited, retail outlet, Zone 6, Wuse, Abuja, said complying was not an issue, but that the most difficult aspect of the new prices was the losses incurred by marketers who had large stock of the commodity before the new price was announced.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: