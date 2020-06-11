DPR begins investigation of oil marketers over adulterated diesel

Kindly Share This Story:

Concludes monitoring of compliance to new petrol pump price

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has waded into the complaints of contaminated diesel being sold in some locations across the country.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Abuja Zonal Operations Controller of the DPR, Engr. Abubakar Buba, said that its officials had visited these locations to collect samples of the products and it is currently waiting for the results of the tests conducted on the samples.

Meanwhile, the DPR has also concluded its monitoring exercise on some petrol stations in Abuja and its environ on compliance with its recent drop in the pump price of the product.

Buba said that over 94 per cent of the petrol stations it monitored were selling the products at between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre in line with the official price range.

Speaking after a monitoring exercise of fuel retail outlets in the Federal Capital Territory, Buba stated that the agency, on receipt of the new pricing template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), had to undertake an enforcement of the new prices to ensure compliance.

According to him, the enforcement activities were aimed at ensuring that marketers do not sell above the stipulated price range, do not under-dispense to motorists and do not divert the products to neighbouring states.

He noted that of the 36 petrol retail outlets visited so far, only two — Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas, Mpape and Yinzag Petroils, Mabushi, where found selling above N123.50.

He disclosed that both retail outlets were sealed and sanctioned and had been directed to comply with the new prices, after which they would be unsealed.

