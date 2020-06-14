Downpour damages Kano Disco installations, as blackout looms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Authorities of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO says a late Saturday night downpour accompanied by a windstorm has caused some damages to its installations and affected its distribution lines to Kano and some parts of Katsina states.

The Company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai who confirmed this to newsmen in Kano, said it regrets any inconveniences caused by the development to the customers while assuring that it has deployed a team of technician to restore the situation back to normalcy.

Shawai said, “The turbulent wind blew off rooftops from buildings, communication antennas, tree branches amongst others fell on our installations causing homogenous distractions to our distribution lines.

“This means that some communities will be without supply this night in Kano and some parts in Katsina, though as always our Technicians have been mobilised to the field and are currently working to ensure that the situation does not prolong beyond necessary.

“According to the Management, some of the network elements would partially be restored today but it is too early to accurately tell which area will be completely off the circuit.

“We regret any inconvenience this might have caused our numerous customers in the affected areas and we assure our customers that their satisfaction remains our priority, hence we will ensure a speedy return to normalcy to give them value for their money,” Shawai however stated.

