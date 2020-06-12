Dortmund hoping to extend Hakimi loan after impressive displays

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed his club’s interest in having on-loan Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi remain at Westfalenstadion for a third season, while the player himself is not thought to be against the idea after so far thriving in Germany.

Still only 21, Hakimi joined Dortmund as a teenager in 2018 on a temporary two-year deal, after failing to consistently earn a place in Real Madrid’s matchday squads.

The switch to Germany has proven to be a masterstroke for Hakimi, whose development has been substantial, particularly this season. He has scored 12 goals in 70 total appearances for Dortmund and is now considered one of the brightest full-back talents in Europe.

According to Bild, Hakimi is not against remaining at Dortmund and Zorc has expressed the club’s intent on trying to get him back in time for next season – even though he will initially return to parent club Real Madrid once the 2019/20 campaign is over.

“The contractual situation is clear – he will return to Real Madrid for the time being. We will still try to get him to play with us next season, but it is too early to discuss that now,” Zorc said.

Hakimi would continue to get regular football if he is to return to Dortmund, whereas going back to Real next season would entail a difficult battle with the established Dani Carvajal.

