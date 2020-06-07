DORIS UBOH: Impact of absence in NASS on Anioma women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jonathan Onwubuya

I am a politician, but not a partisan politician. I move with animating passion and compassion for Anioma women. I am concerned by the absence of Anioma women in the National Assembly, NASS. It is unfortunate.

A good number of persons would like to send me to the gallows for distinguishing Doris Uboh among her equals.

I decided to write, maybe peripherally, without invading her privacy. She has creditably represented Anioma women in the past.

Joan of Arc of France 15th century AD took part in many wars and was called a heroine as a result of her daring exploits. Comparatively, Doris Uboh’s aggressive, fearsome less and daring representativeness in the House of Representatives for which I salute her courage, made her a rare gem.

Many Anioma women who constitute the card-carrying electorate stood in apathy to her election. Maybe it was because she did not go to the House as a bench warmer, who supports the tyranny of the majority.

Going to the House to sink into her seat without lending her voice to debates, but presenting aggressive representativeness, if interpreted as a shortcoming on her part, is as unfortunate.

Doris, you are daring!

It is no apology at all to Anioma women if this piece is considered incisively insipid to their taste.

I must state that I do not consider it to be an affront to their integrity, but I see it as a challenge to them.

Once upon a time, precisely in 1960, I was at Ekuku-Agbor, Hon. Engr. Doris Uboh’s home town.

I knew his father, Mr. Uboh was wealthy beyond average and was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. I recalled this scenario to the mind to say that apart from her family’s position, her engineering profession was enough to keep her body and soul together for the rest of her life.

I referenced her background to make Anioma women know that she wanted to be the voice of Anioma women’s voice in the Senate, and not driven by personal aggrandisement.

Yes, agreed that she dared a scuffle in the House, it showed that she does not shallow her phlegm when an irritating issue affecting her integrity and representativeness is being assailed. Believe it or not, Doris is not a coward who should compromise any mandate given to her by the electorate.

It has become increasingly pertinent to ask: Since Doris was not elected to the Senate to champion the cause of Anioma women, who else has indicated readiness or is warming up for Anioma women’s vacant seat in the Red Chamber?

Again, who is that Doris-like-representative with masculine attributes of representativeness that would dare men in the Senate as Doris would have done?

Please let the woman thrust herself in the open for psychoanalytical appraisal.

Doris’ courage, intrepidity, goal getting view and mission, yet eloquent in marshalling out her points, caring not whose ox is gored, deserve commendation.

I charge Anioma women to rise in unison and give this lady a protest vote to represent them in the Senate if she. Doris Uboh, bon voyage to the Senate.

*Onwubuya, a public affairs commentator, writes from Agbor

