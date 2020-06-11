Don’t gamble with Eagles’ keepers, Egbo tells Rohr, Agu

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles keeper, Ndubuisi Egbo has urged coach Gernot Rohr and his assistant Alloy Agu to stick to one goalkeeper rather than ‘roll the dice’ on whom to select during matches.

Egbo who played 12 matches with the Eagles from 1999 to 2002 is currently the head coach of Albanian side KF Tirana who are on the verge of winning a European champions league qualification spot.

He said that the coaches and indeed Nigerian fans need to be patient with the goalkeepers currently in the national team.

“I have seen some recent Super Eagles games. Goalkeepers are not like football players. Give one an opportunity and start using him, just like they did with Enyeama, for me the best goalkeeper Nigeria has produced.

“Akpeyi is a good goalkeeper. Nigeria sometimes lacks patience. We need to have confidence in our goalkeepers. We should not crucify them when they make mistakes because they are human beings,” Egbo told allnigeriasoccer.com

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: