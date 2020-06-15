Diversay Solutions unveils full-body disinfection tunnel

Kindly Share This Story:

Diversay Solutions Limited, has manufactured a full body to under feet disinfection solution that eliminates external impact of pathogens; viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Speaking, Head of Business of the company, Seun Ayori, said the disinfection solution is a combined supply of the Disinfection Tunnel (DDT) and its Disinfectant. This comes as a timely innovation as the economy and businesses in various sectors gradually re-open.

He went on to say, “this laudable and proudly Nigerian solution can be used to sanitize people in high traffic areas; private and government offices, banks, malls, hospitals, religious centers, markets, motor parks, schools, parks, factories, construction sites, farms, hotels, quick-service restaurants, cafes, saloons, amongst others. It is also ideal for quarantine areas, housing estates, and other crowded locations.”

READ ALSO:

The DDT as it now fondly called is built with aesthetics and global standards, it allows flexibility in features to fit existing premise branding. Customers will enjoy the ease of getting the disinfectant solution at the quantity they require along with the Tunnel from the same source, he assured.

He posited that it is designed to prevent and limit the spread of infectious diseases, including the current COVID-19 pandemic which has infected millions of people with thousands of fatalities globally.

He however affirmed that its disinfectant provides safety for people everywhere when everyone goes through this tunnel before entering the offices or shared public space.

He went on to say, “the main DDT unit has a hand sanitizing basin and automatic sanitizer dispenser on entry and misting nozzles that spray the disinfectant liquid over the entire body to eliminate all viruses, bacteria, and fungi. The floor is also produced with a material that allows the soles of the shoes to be disinfected along with the entire body upon entry.”

The solution is designed for personnel sanitization and the size of the tank from which the disinfectant is pumped will be proportional to traffic flow.

It comes with a lot of benefits including, a solid unit built with lightweight materials that enhance its portability for any location, free 5KG disinfectant liquid, with a unique measuring tool for the first 200 DDT orders. This free pack will cater for 5000 users at the initial usage of the tunnel, he stated.

With the DDT, firms and businesses all over can protect its workforce and or customers against the deadly COVID-19, other infections, and prevent the business environment from being contaminated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: