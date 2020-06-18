Demolition: Ikorodu landlords demand compensation from Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Some landlords in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, whose houses were demolished in 2017 for road construction, have begged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pay their compensations three years after exercise.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ikorodu that they had submitted all necessary documents for payment of the compensation.

The Lagos State Government on December 15, 2017 demolished many houses in the Ikorodu area to pave way for the rehabilitation and expansion of some roads in Igbogbo/ Baiyeku LCDA.

Mr Jacob Arogundade, a 76-year-old retiree who was one of the affected landlords, said they completed documentation but were yet to receive compensation three years after the demolition.

Arogundade said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had promised to pay the compensation to the affected landlords during his electioneering campaign in Ikorodu in 2019.

“I used all my life savings to build my house which was demolished. At this my old age, who will employ me and how much strength do I still have to work to make money again.

“I became hypertensive seeing my building demolished right in front of me. I hereby beg the government for prompt compensation,” he pleaded.

Another affected landlord, Mr Bolade Ojikutu, a retired Lagos State civil servant, also pleaded for timely payment compensation.

“I saw my building being demolished in my presence and I fell ill immediately; government should please pay the compensation, as all my hope is on the money.

“I am a pensioner and that is the house I built with my last kobo, I need the money to build a small shelter for myself. Some landlords developed partial stroke during the exercise,” Arogundade said.

Mr Samsondeen Atunrase, whose four bedroom flat was demolished, said nothing remained of his house which served as a source of income to him.

He said series of letters had been written to the state government on the matter but nothing was done concerning the plight of landlords whose houses were demolished.

“We are begging the state government under the able leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwoolu to please pay us because the exercise subjected a lot of landlords to untold hardship,” he said.

Another landlord, Mrs Rukayat Sotomiwa, whose late husband was a former member of Lagos House of Assembly, said that the building left behind by the deceased was also demolished.

She appealed to the state government to facilitate early payment of their compensation to enable the family secure shelter for herself and her children.

Another affected landlord, Jimoh Orepekun said:”Immediately my house was demolished, I started staying in the church, my wife and children are living in separate places.

“I used this house as a means of income before, but now, I have lost hope. I am appealing to the governor to pay our compensation as promised during his campaign.”

Mrs Abike Aroyewun, a 81-year-old landlady, said that her house was demolished halfway, making it vulnerable to insecurity.(NAN)

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: