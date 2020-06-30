Democracy growing in Africa with election of Chakwera, says Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Nigeria’s immediate past President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has saluted the people of Malawi for the election of Lazarus Chakwera as their new President, saying the election which saw to the defeat of an incumbent is an indication that democracy is taking firm root in the continent.

Jonathan who stated this in a status update on his Facebook wall on Tuesday commended the people for their peaceful conduct during and after the poll, noting that the new President would do well to act as a uniting force for the various contending groups in his country.

He said: “This week, democracy in Malawi turned the corner with the inauguration of the country’s new President, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera. President Chakwera had last week recorded a historic victory over his predecessor and immediate past President, His Excellency, Peter Mutharika, in a court-ordered a re-run.

“The peace that pervaded the period of the elections, court processes and the just concluded smooth transition is a huge endorsement for the growth of democracy in Africa.

“President Chekwera has begun well with his promise, in his inspiring inaugural address, to serve as a uniting force for the people of his country. I believe that the enormous goodwill and credibility he already enjoys among his compatriots will strengthen his hand as he settles down to the task of walking his talk of leading his people to prosperity and greatness.

“I congratulate him and the good people of Malawi for this significant milestone.”

Chakwera penultimate Tuesday, defeated incumbent Mutharika with 58.57 per cent vote margin following the nullification of the Presidential poll in May 2019, by Malawi’s constitutional court, citing vote manipulations.

The 2019 poll had returned Mutharika elected but the court was quick to nullify same following allegations of vote tampering by local and international election observers.

