Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his Democracy Day speech, said his administration had embarked on projects, in the last one year, towards the realisation of the ‘Greater Lagos’ aspirations to make life better for all in a 21st century economy.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday, June 12, in a statewide live broadcast to residents in commemoration of the maiden Democracy Day.

The governor, who rolled out various achievements of his administration within the year under review, said: “Without a doubt, in the last 365 days so much has happened in our state that we must be proud and thankful for.

“In my inauguration address, I promised you a ‘Greater Lagos’. Today, on the first anniversary of that inauguration, it is my pleasure to brief you about the progress we have made in the journey towards a ‘Greater Lagos’, using the THEMES agenda as our vehicle.

“Traffic management and transportation is the first leg of our THEMES agenda. Considering the pivotal role of transportation as a major driver of socio-economic activities, our goal is to develop a reliable intermodal system of transportation.

“On February 4, 2020, we made a giant leap in our resolve to develop an integrated transport system by officially commissioning eight new, state-of-the-art ferries, to kick-start our expansion of the LAGFERRY Service.

”Since then we have seen a remarkable increase in the number of commuters on our waterways.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: