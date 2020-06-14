Democracy Day: Osun focuses on rule of law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

SINCE the inauguration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun state in November 2018, the state has had it fare share of rights abuses.

Although, the Governor has been known to be less controversial in terms of human rights abuse unlike his predecessor, the cases of extra judicial abuse by security operatives often surface in the state.

In the last 12 months, labour or civil society groups have had no cause to embark on protest, but the peaceful protest of the ‘Revolution Now’ group was tainted with assault on the protesters by the security agencies, including the assault on 70 years old Mama Sariyu, the Fufu seller.

Also, three of the protesters were whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS and men of the Nigeria Police, stationed at the Osun State Correspondents’ Chanel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The three protesters arrested during the protesters were still appearing before an Osun State Magistrate court. Journalists and passers-by were also teargassed in the bid to arrest and subdue the protest.

Recently, a petition was authored by Barrister Kazeem Odedeji, on behalf of Obalogbo compound, Ila-Orangun, demanding proper and discreet investigation into the circumstance leading to the death of Saheed Agboola in the custody of the Nigeria Police.

The petition indicated that the deceased on 30th March 2020 reported a case of threat to life at Divisional Police Station, Ota-Efun in Osogbo. But the police turned it against him when the suspect he reported made a counter-compliant that Saheed was owing him about N462, 000 from daily thrift he coordinated.

The petition reads “our client’s son was arrested and detained. He was released on administrative bail the following day.

“Saheed was invited to the police station on April 15 where he was quickly rushed to Osogbo Magistrate Court and was arraigned without the knowledge of any of his members of the family who could make arrangements for his bail pending trial. He was thereafter ordered to be remanded in police custody.

It was noted that the father of the deceased saw him last on April 15, 2020, and he was in a very high spirit not suggesting any unwholesome behaviour.

“Surprisingly, late Saheed Agboola’s uncle and guardian were invited to the police headquarters on April 16 where he met with senior police officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Osun state command who broke the news of Saheed Agboola’s death on an excuse that he committed suicide inside a police cell.

“Mr. Agboola Rasaq sought to see things himself but alas, the situation he met the deceased did not in any way suggest that of somebody who took his own life.

Another question agitating the mind of our client is ‘how on earth will a suspect in police cell such as Ota-Efun divisional police headquarters take his own life and nobody would be available to come to his aid?’ How a suspect/defendant dies in a police cell like a chicken beats everybody’s imagination”.

However, the state government has within the last one year reiterated its commitment to rule of law and respect fundamental human rights.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: