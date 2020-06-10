DEMOCRACY DAY: Oligbo charges Nigerians to vote out APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

When on June 6, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari, issued a directive, changing the celebration of Democracy Day in the country from May 29, to June 12, thenceforth, many expected his APC-led administration to be guided by the type of democracy that the late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, sacrificed his life.

This was part of the message to Nigerians by a gubernatorial hopeful for Anambra State in the 2021 election, and PDP stalwart, Amb. Ike Oligbo, in his Democracy Day celebration message. He charged Nigerians to vote out the APC-led government at all levels, for the party’s failure to stabilise and advance democracy in the country.

According to Oligbo: “The democracy under the watch of the President Buhari-led APC government is not the type of democracy Chief Abiola sacrificed his life for. In Nigeria, democracy under the watch of President Buhari is government of some people, by some people and for some people”. He berated the President for promoting neo-feudalism and abandoning the Republican status of Nigeria.

The governorship hopeful decried the failure of the President to recognise and strengthen the ethnic diversity of the country through the instrumentality of nepotism, cronyism and clannishness. He thanked and congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for their efforts to enthrone democratic rule in the country.

Making a case for the restructuring of the country, Oligbo emphasised that democracy will be strengthened if the country is restructured, adding that Nigeria, as presently constituted politically and economically coupled with the unworkable 1999 Constitution is a challenge to the deepening of democracy in the country, imploring Nigerians to accept restructuring as a vehicle to strengthen the country rather than means of disintegrating the country.

