Democracy Day: Ogoni ‘ll sustain struggle till murdered Saro-Wiwa, others are exonerated

We will not allow rigging on our soil come 2023 ― MOSOP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MOVEMENT for Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has affirmed that Ogoni people in Rivers State will not relent in the struggle for better stakes in the Nigeria union, particularly against moves to restore oil production on their soil.

In a statement as Nigeria marks maiden Democracy Day under the June 12 era, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke also vowed that Ogoni people would not allow any rigging or compromise on its soil when elections come in 2023.

He condemned Nigeria’s failure to exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogonis whose murder by the military junta in 1995 significantly engendered Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Nsuke said: “Nigeria’s suspension from the Commonwealth coupled with global pressures on Nigeria following the 1995 Ogoni 9 murders engendered the democratic rule in Nigeria today.

“MOSOP demands exoneration of the nine innocent Ogoni activists, including Ken Saro-Wiwa murdered by the Nigerian Government November 10, 1995, as fundamental to resolving the Ogoni situation”

He noted that among burning issues that unsettled Nigeria under the military era and prior to May 29, 1999, Ogoni agitation and attendant impacts remain the only unresolved issue the nation has pretentiously downplayed.

Ogoni people, Nsuke noted, maintain that the innocence of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others murdered with him will continue to shape the ethnic group’s struggle which must continue till the victims were exoneration and other demands of the people resolved.

On 2023, the MOSOP Leader said: “Let it be known that in 2023, we, the Ogoni people will not allow any form of rigging and we will be out to decide the outcome of elections through the ballot.”

