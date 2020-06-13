Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

As Nigeria marks this year’s Democracy Day, Valentine Ozigbo, business mogul and philanthropist, has called on all citizens to deepen their engagement and investment in the preservation of the country’s democracy.

In a statement issued by his media office in Lagos, Mr. Ozigbo, while acknowledging the weaknesses in the political system, also maintained that “democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged that though the democratic experiment had not been perfect, there are still aspects of it that ought to be celebrated.

Ozigbo said: “As we celebrate another year in this democratic journey, it is only proper that we take a moment to ponder on our recent past, evaluate the present, and strategise on the future of our dear country.

“In several ways, and on several fronts, we have overcome adversities and challenges. We have come out of these challenges stronger and determined to build a secure, stable, equitable, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria.”

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and CEO of Transcorp Plc, also urged Nigerians to “look and think deep” towards rebuilding our nation “community by community”.

The respected business leader also noted that one of the biggest challenges facing the country today is economic injustice which “is threatening the foundation of our existence as one country”.

He called for leaders at all levels to take a look at the various calls for the restructuring of the country’s economic model to create a more inclusive economy that works for every Nigerian, irrespective of their tribe, gender or religion.

“That would be one right step in forging a strong, indivisible nation based on equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

Mr. Ozigbo, Founder of Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, a philanthropic endeavour that has provided social, community, and youth development interventions in Anambra State, recently resigned from his role as the top boss of Transcorp Plc to focus on a career in public service.

