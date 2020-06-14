Democracy Day: Ikpeazu has shown zeal to make a difference, but… – Abia residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

AS Governor Okezie Ikpeazu enters the second year of his second term in office, some residents of the state have said that despite his modest achievements, more efforts are needed to confront the challenges bedevilling the state.

Some residents, who spoke to Vanguard described the governor’s performance in the last 12 months as promising but urged him to prioritize provision of infrastructure and payment of salaries and pensions, to ease the suffering of the people.

A businessman, Onyekachi Michael, who noted that Ikpeazu has improved businesses in the state through the promotion of made in Aba products, urged the governor to address the problem of multiple taxation by several task force teams that harass businessmen in the state.

He said: “I acknowledge that Governor Ikpeazu has improved businesses in the state through the promotion of made in Aba goods, but businessmen are still suffering from multiple taxation. Some businesses have gone under because of the activities of thugs backed by government agencies. The government has failed to address this problem. It is also a fact that the government undertook too many projects at the same time. There is need to concentrate on few projects and conclude them before embarking on others. I think this has affected the timely completion of the projects embarked upon by the state government.”

He also blamed the situation for the delay in the completion of the Osisioma interchange on the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway, which was flagged off during the governor’s first term.

Vanguard further gathered that the governor has commissioned about 86 roads in Aba and Umuahia, while work is ongoing on 74. Investigations revealed that most important roads in the state, especially in Aba, are still in dilapidated state. Such roads include Obohia, Ngwa, Ohanku, Port Harcourt, and Omuma roads. Among roads where work is ongoing is Milverton, Eziukwu, Ojike, Osusu, Faulks as well as the old Aba- Umuahia roads leading to the governor’s village.

A political analyst, Substance Eke accused the state government of failing in keeping its social contract with the people.

“My opinion is that the Ikpeazu administration has failed in most of its social contract with the people. He has been unable to convince us that the state has gotten the much needed break from the dark era. Im pained that people are no longer free to speak their minds without being harassed. We need a change in Abia, the governor must summon the political will to step on toes and take tough decisions. However, he still has ample time to write his name in gold,” he said.

Reacting to the criticisms on slow pace of work on some ongoing projects by the Ikpeazu administration, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, assured that the state is committed to delivering quality projects that would outlive it.

His words: “For some roads, we deployed cement pavement technology to ensure longevity. We did it at Ehere, Ochefu, Umuola, Eziukwu, Osusu and Owerri roads. Four years after, Ehere road and others are still standing strong. We are not bothered about the noise that we are slow, rather we are determined to deliver quality jobs. What we have done that others couldn’t do is that every single project must have a drainage that leads to a major storm water channel that gets to our natural storm collection point which is Aba River.

“Once you do the drainages, the roads would last. We are delivering quality roads that will outlive the Ikpeazu administration. Those coming after Ikpeazu will not suffer what the governor has passed through returning to fix roads earlier rehabilitated by previous administrations.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: