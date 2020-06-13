Kindly Share This Story:

Tasks arms of govt on unity, peace, equity

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the nation marked Democracy Day, Friday, of 21 years of uninterrupted democracy, the Member Representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Legor Idagbo, recommitted to serve and do more for his constituency and Nigeria.

The commitment was made in a statement he signed to mark the nation’s 21st Democracy Day on June 12, said he will not relent to consolidate on what he has done for his people by adding value to their lives and meeting their demands.

He said the time of service is now particularly with the invasion of novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic across the country, which a lot needs to be done to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians amid the pandemic.

In giving tribute to those who lost their lives in the struggle to restore democracy back in the nation’s political life the federal lawmaker said June 12 remains historic and iconic in the anal of Nigeria’s political history because it has been a day great sons and daughters from different backgrounds of the nation stood together and fought for democracy to be returned without shooting any gun but went against the guns of the then military junta that cancelled the freest and fair presidential election in 1993 that our country ever had after independence in 1960.

He said: “I pay tribute to those who doggedly fought hard to rescue the destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians from the bloody hands of a military junta that wanted to cage the future of Nigeria and Nigerians, and I recognize the role of all Civil Society Organisations, Media, Student Unions, Market women and all other great Nigerians who put their lives on the line to restore democratic rule in our country.

“However, there is still a lot to be done to sustain our democracy on the basis of true federalism, egalitarianism, fairness, justice, and peace to all parts of Nigeria.

“The three Arms Of Government is expected to synergise and work patriotically to fulfill the dreams and aspirations our fellow countrymen who have elected us into these arms of government, especially the executive and legislature.

“Those who put their lives on the line for years in the struggle to restore democracy in our national life are still alive though some are no more, so we are to make sure their struggle, suffering, and commitment to our common survival are not dashed.

“We cannot afford to continue the way things are presently in our polity if we want this democracy to be strengthened and made to progress and handed over to our children and children’s children as one united nation. The welfare and well-being of our Nigerians should come first before any other thing as elected representatives.

“Also Nigerians should do their part by promoting unity and peace. I also charge you to hold your leaders accountable and transparent with their offices and the commonwealth entrusted into their hands to manage irrespective of their positions.

“This democracy we have today is not to be traded with weak leadership but with selflessness and commitment to ensure the right things are done for the rapid development of our country.

“I promise to uphold all the tenets of democracy as an elected federal lawmaker representing my great and good people of Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

“I want to assure you, my people, that I will continue to give you effective representation and be your voice because it is my responsibility to ensure you all have a sense of belonging in benefiting from this hard-earned democracy we are commemorating today.

“My strength lies in your command and wishes, and I want us to cooperate together and join hands to ensure the living standard of our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, and children are transformed with the necessary infrastructure and capacity building to have an egalitarian society where development, peace, progress, and prosperity thrive.

“I am your servant and son, if there is anything I believe can impact positively I will not hesitate to lend my voice and facilitate it to you, and I will continue to make sure your issues are presented on the floor of the House and attention be given to that matter without delay.

“I will continue to attract infrastructure to all local government areas, communities and wards under our constituency including education, water, health roads, empowerment, start-ups, and others.

“You are all dear to me and I believe with the current support I am receiving from you more will be done and your expectations met by the grace of God. With this COVID-19 challenges affecting livelihoods and families, I will soon come up with mechanisms to cushion the effects. I know, see and understand your predicaments and will ensure we tackle them together.”

He also urged his constituents to hold on to democratic tenets and defend democracy as citizens.

“As we reflect on this memorable day which now is our Democracy Day, I urge you to believe, stand, and defend democracy. There is no best military government compared to democracy, hence I enjoin you to hold on to democratic tenets for continuous flow of its dividends we are already partaking in one way or the other”, he added.

