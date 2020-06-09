Democracy Day: FG declares June 12 public holiday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said the declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The statement congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country and commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.

“The Minister, who reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them further, to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus. He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities,” the statement read.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: