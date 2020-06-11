Democracy Day: Buhari to address Nigerians on June 12 at 7am

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on June 12, a day now designated as Democracy Day.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina in the statement said, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

“Television and radio stations, as well as other electronic media outlets, are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

June 12, 1993 was the day Nigerians went to the poll to elect their President under the two-party arrangements, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and the National Republican Convention, NRC.

The late Chief Moshood Abiola popularly known as MKO contested the presidential election on the platform of the SDP against Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the NRC.

The result of the election was annulled midway by the military junta which had General Ibrahim Badamasi as the military head of state.

The acclaimed winner of the election, Chief MKO Abiola died while trying to reclaim the mandate.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 changed Nigeria’s democracy day from May 29, which was the date the military handed over to democratically elected President of the fourth republic to June 12.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: