To launch digitized platform for mineral rights application, mgt

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the nation marks 21 years of uninterrupted democracy, President Muhammadu Buhari, on his June 12 Democracy Day Broadcast gave the order on resuscitating the ailing Ajaokuta Steel Company, ASC.

Buhari said his administration remains committed to ensure the sleeping steel industry is revamped and positioned to industrialize the nation’s economy, and he said he is currently working on a Government-to-Government level to ensure the jinx is broken for ASC to begin massive production.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government inaugurated Ajaokuta Presidential Project Inauguration Team, APPIT, to reposition and facilitate bilateral agreement Nigeria reached with Russia at Sochi in order to enable it begin steel production.

He said: “We remain committed to expanding our mining sector. To this end, I have directed the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant based on Government-to-Government financing and a Public-Private Sector financing.”

The President also assured that small scale miners are not left out in the scheme of things as his administration is putting in place policies that would help them participate in the emerging gold industry.

“With foreign and domestic investments and the participation of Small Scale Miners, we are harnessing the supply value chain in gold production”, he assured.

Meanwhile, the President also disclosed that potential investors and operators in the mining sector would further have ease of doing business after the launch of a fully digitized mineral rights management platform for faster processing of mineral applications.

He also added that the platform would assist government plug revenue leakages and losses, which will make the sector more transparent and reliable.

“We would also be launching a fully digitized mineral rights management platform for quick processing of mineral rights application, digitization of records and plugging revenue leakages”, he promised.

