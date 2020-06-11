Democracy Day: Adegbite hails Buhari over efforts to diversify economy via mining sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the nation sets to commemorate 2020 Democracy Day on June 12, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Thursday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over efforts to diversify the economy through the mining sector.

Adegbite who commended the President in a statement signed by his SA Media, Ayodeji Adeyemi, said the nation would be out of the COVID-19 crisis and assured Nigerians that the Buhari-led administration would not relent to put in place things that would improve their condition to enjoy democratic dividends.

He said: “The administration of President Buhari through the template of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan has striven to diversify the economy, to create jobs and to increase government revenue generation.

“The administration is currently using the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, as well as Agriculture to diversify the economy. This is why contributions from Mines and Steel sector to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, has improved since the administration came on board.”

According to the Minister, the President had also improved the state of security in the nation by tackling insurgency in the North.

“It can only get better from here. However, we all have our parts to play as patriotic citizens. We should all resolve to do the right thing, shunning temptation to cut corners, and then we will have the Nigeria of our dreams. I wish all Nigerians a happy democracy day”, he said.

