By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has said the State has enjoyed political stability and enabling environment for the growth of key democratic institutions in the State.

Oko Chukwu who stated this on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the return to democratic governance in the country, also reassured the people of the state that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu is in stable health and would soon resume duties.

He said; “Abia is a model state for the inter-relation of key democratic institutions which has seen enviable growth and stability. We have enjoyed uncommon harmony between all arms of Government in Abia State. We have a stable Legislature which works in harmony with the Executive even while effectively carrying out its constitutional duty of oversight. The Judiciary too has enjoyed stability with seamless successions and enviable track record of landmark judgments. Looking back over the years, we have a lot to be thankful for seeing how far we have come.”

“I am in constant touch with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and he is in good spirits. He is only observing the mandatory isolation period prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control for those who test positive to Coronavirus. At the end of the mandatory isolation period, our Governor will return to duty to continue to steer the affairs of the State.”

He commended Ikpeazu for his transparency in disclosing his health status and assured him of the prayers and support of the people of the state for his quick recovery.

Oko Chukwu urged the Abia people to continue to adhere to the prevention protocols outlined by the State COVID-19 Committee.

The Deputy Governor also felicitated with the Legislative and Judicial arms and urged them to continue on the path which has generated uncommon harmony among the three arms of government in the state.

While charging contractors who are handling the various ongoing road and other infrastructural projects in the State to intensify efforts at completing them within the stipulated time frame, he assured that the Ikpeazu administration is committed to bequeathing a legacy of transformation and democratic best-practices.

