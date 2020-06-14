Delta traditional rulers call for stiffer punishment for rapists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Council of Traditional Rulers has called on government at all levels to apply a stiffer penalty for perpetrators of rape and other gender-based violence.

The Chairman of the Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor (11) made this known in a communique at the end of the council’s quarterly meeting in Asaba on Saturday.

”The council condemns in strongest terms the alarming rate of rape cases in the country.

“We are calling on government at all levels to come out with more stringent measures to curtail the ugly trend of rape.

“The Judiciary and law enforcement agencies should handle the issue of rape with a high sense of justice.

“Anyone caught in the dastardly act should face the full weight of the law,” Efeizomor said.

The monarch said the recent cases of rape and murder were regrettable and urged the government to apply maximum weight of the law to serve as deterrent.

He pledged the council’s total support to the fight against rape and gender violence.

He also called on rape victims to speak out and report acts of sexual abuse and molestation to the authorities.

The royal father appealed to lawyers and judges in the nation to exercise human face in handling rape-related cases.

He noted that when lawyers and judges act with a sense of responsibility, it would help to ensure that perpetrators and their cohorts get quick judgement.

