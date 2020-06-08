Delta state govt seals hospital for admitting two COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The Delta State Ministry of Health today sealed off the building of a private hospital in Sapele, Delta State, where two ill persons suspected to be COVID-19 patients were being secretly treated.

The management of the hospital, Treasurehold Specialist Hospital situated along Ugbeyiyi road was said to have secretly admitted the two patients with one of them brought in from Warri, days ago, however, the Delta State Ministry of Health monitoring team on Monday traced the two cases to the clinic and the hospices were quickly sealed.

Also read:

The clinic was sealed at about 4:30 pm with the Sapele Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Abubakar Akande, and the monitoring team from the State Ministry of health present.

The medical officer of health Sapele Local Government Area, Dr. R. K Abeke, who confirmed the story said the clinic was sealed because it lacked facilities for the treatment of COVID 19 cases “we have 11 isolation centers in Delta State, including Sapele and for a clinic to treat suspected COVID 19 cases capacity is wrong” Dr. Abeke said.

Abeke also added that Patients, nurses, and doctors at the hospital will be quarantined for two weeks as soon as the suspected COVID 19 patients are moved to the Delta State Teaching Hospital in Oghara, Isolation center.

Delta State has recorded 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 148.

A total number of 16 councils in the state have recorded cases of the pandemic since the state first confirmed its index case on February 7, 2020.

31 of the cases have been discharged including the index case, Chief Austin Eruotor alias Popo, after testing negative to the virus.

The state has lost eight patients to the disease.

Asaba (state capital) in the Oshimili South council area of the state has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 30 while Uvwie LGA is ranked second with 29 confirmed cases and Warri had 23 cases.

So far, Delta has recorded COVID-19 cases in Okpe LGA (one), Oshimili North LGA (22), Oshimili South (Asaba 30), Sapele LGA (15), Udu LGA (six), Ughelli North LGA (four), Ughelli South LGA (two), Ukwuani LGA (one), Uvwie LGA (29), Warri South LGA (23), Aniocha South LGA (two), Ethiope West LGA (five), Ika North East LGA (two), Ika South LGA (three), Isoko South LGA (two) and Ndokwa West LGA (one)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: