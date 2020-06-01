Delta govt. to put necessary measures in place for schools’ resumption – Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Government on Monday said necessary measures would be put in place before academic activities could resume in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, made this known at a media briefing held in Government House Annexe, Warri.

Aniagwu said that the government would among other things fumigate the schools before students resumed.

“Schools might not resume in the next week. We will put all measures in place before children will be allowed to resume academic activities.

“We will fumigate the schools to ensure the safety of our children. So schools might not resume in the next week,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government had upscaled its healthcare facilities.

He said that the state now had six isolation centres with two donated by corporate bodies.

“We are not just upscaling our health facilities because of COVID-19, we are looking beyond the pandemic to the benefit of our people,” Aniagwu said.

The commissioner said that amid the challenges of the global pandemic, the state government was still committed to building a stronger Delta through infrastructure development.

He said that the state government was about to float a domestic security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Delta Hawks’ to complement the existing security apparatus in the state.

According to him, the security outfit would deal with domestic security issues in the state.

The commissioner said that the state government was committed to regional security outfit.

“Regional security outfit will deal with security issues across the region, while state security will deal with security issues within the state,” he said.

Aniagwu, however, urged the people of the state to continue to support the government to enable it to deliver on its promises.

The commissioner was accompanied by Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, and some government aides.

Kindly Share This Story: