Delta govt appeals for greater support against COVID-19, says it is real

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Delta state government has again appealed for the cooperation of the people to effectively curtail the spread of COVID 19, stressing that the virus is real.

At an interactive session with journalists in Warri, Delta state yesterday the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the people should observe measures in place to curtail the spread.

“We have six treatment centres already in the state for treatment of COVID-19. We are capable of taking care of the threat. But we pray for fewer numbers. People should maintain measures in place to guide against the spread in the state “, he said.

Continuing, he said the government had kept faith with its a promise on roads, adding that more roads would be constructed and rehabilitated before the end of the administration. He said the government was working on delivering more bridges as well

Aniagwu said the administration was also moving to strengthen it’s the health sector, noting that the government will remain focused

“We are not resting on our oars. The government will not derail its focus. We will stay focused to ensure a stronger Deltan”, he said.

The Commissioner said the administration will not rely on propaganda in running the state, stressing that it would keep the state posted with accurate information on its programmes and achievements.

Responding to questions on several issues, the Commissioner, on security said the government had never compromised on the security of lives and properties in the state.

He assured that the government will continue to effectively utilise resources in the state, adding that the government would consider employment into the civil service when its funds improve.

vanguard

