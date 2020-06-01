Delta 2023: Group calls on respected persons to join guber race

Kindly Share This Story:

A group, Delta Alternative Movement has called on distinguished persons of Delta State extraction to contest for the next governorship race in the state in 2023.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Elder Sam Fulude, said the call became necessary owing to the fact that the state has been governed by the same ‘cabal’ since 1999.

Fulude, in the statement specifically mentioned some people, who he described as ”Principled men for Delta seat of power” to include Barr. Vote Adijala, Sir Richard Odibo, Chief Paulilus Akpeki, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Engr Victor Ochei, Chief P T Heaven, Prof lucky Akaruse, Mr Roland Shokor, Mr Moore Ologitere, Hon Chief Felix Anira, Chief Pat Otuedon Arawore and Barr. Akpo Mudiaga Odje, saying they are all eminently qualified to be at helm of affairs in the state.

The group noted that it was high time Delta seat of power was left in the hands of progressive-minded persons that could bring true development to the state.

The statement reads in part; “We the members of the Delta Alternative Movement Forum are calling on our illustrious sons and daughters to put themselves forward for the Delta State governor’s seat come 2023.

“We no longer want our state to be run by old set of politicians who are like chameleons. We want a thoroughly progressive person that can change the fortune of the state for the better.

“Since 1999, the state has been crying for development. Even with the creation of so many interventionist agencies by the Federal Government, we still do not see the result. This is because the state, from inception, has been run by the same gang.

“For Delta State to move forward, we need someone who has no link with this gang. “A good example is the case of our sister state, Edo State. When they were tired of the old order they decided to change the government in power and progress came when they tried Oshiomhole.

“We have been walking with just one leg since and that leg is now weak. So, we need to change it by bringing in fresh distinguished Deltans ‘”.

