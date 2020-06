Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Chikogu

HAVING worked with some political party leaders in Delta State, I concluded by saying that most of them, regrettably, are not worthy of such services I rendered selflessly before I left Nigeria for the United States of America. Since then, I have not failed to follow political trends in Nigeria, especially in our dear state, Delta.

Meanwhile, my interest in politics is as a result of the astute leadership qualities being displayed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, whom I have had a robust encounter with.

His giant strides in leadership, especially the zeal to elevate the pains and sufferings of Deltans from the shackles of poverty, is an evidence of his promises made during electioneering campaign in the last five years. Senator Omo-Agege has not only represented the Delta Central alone but the entire Delta State senatorial districts.

This he has done, proactively, by engaging young promising Deltans who may become shining stars in the future. His leadership qualities has brought about a well-structured and organised party faithful, whose political consciousness have now been re-awakened.

Intrusively, Orogun people are very privileged with the most outstanding senator in the history of the Urhobo nation, especially with the proposed federal polytechnic, already being passed into law by the ninth National Assembly. This alone would create job opportunities and economic expansion in the nooks and crannies of the South-South. Furthermore, it was same Sen. Omo-Agege’s political-goodwill that resulted to the awarding of a contract for the rehabilitation and dualisation of the dilapidated Sapele-Agbor federal road which is ongoing from Sapele, Eku, Sanubi, Abraka to Agbor.

Some other laudable achievements in his name include installation of transformers, solar street light and solar water system across all the communities that make up Delta Central.

He has given palliatives to his people across Delta central, including cash, bags of rice, and other food items to the tune of N84million. Indeed, this is God using the senator to change lives.

I recently had the opportunity to visit the senator in Abuja, upon my arrival in the country. And from our discussions, he strongly submits his visions and plans for Deltans – transformational plans.

It is for this reason, I boldly also plan to use my resources to massively mobilise the Ukwuani indigenes, young and old, far and near, home and abroad through my foundation, Victor Ngozi Nuri, VNN, as a way of consolidating and supporting the vision of this great leader in 2023.

I humbly believe great leaders should be supported, as it is also done everywhere in the world. Truly, governance are not left in the hands of leaders alone, it is a collective effort of all.

The deputy president of the Senate made history as the first and only senator to represent Delta Central (Urhobos) for two consecutive times. Today, he has set the pace for generations unborn to follow in Nigerian politics, breaking the barrier of ethnocentrism and giving young Deltans (across the three senatorial district), an opportunity to taste federal appointments. The first, in the history of the South-South region.

Moreover, a good knowledge of the DSP and profiling academically may give his equals a second thought of his true identify and strides in leadership. A quick look at his background. Senator Omo-Agege was born into the temple of justice.

His late father, Justice James Omo-Agege was the first Chief Judge of Delta State and the pioneer chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission.

The senator who started his early education at St. Georges Grammar School, Obinomba in 1963 proceeded to the University of Benin, where he studied law, and upon graduation in 1986, he went for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in the Nigerian Police Force, Ilorin.

He also obtained a Masters degree in Tulene University, New Orleans in the United States of America. A man with vast international experience cum proven track records in leadership.

As a lawyer of international repute, who dealt with litigation for decades proved himself to be patriotic in duty. It could be noted that Senator Omo-Agege began his legal journey in PAK OKupa & Co law firm in Lagos and later co-founded Agege and Co law firm in 1989.

By 1990, he moved into the United States of America where he also practiced law as a foreign solicitor in Charles Agege & Co law firm. In 1992 he was called into the State of California Bar and the United States of America Washington DC. With passion for the profession and reading in general.

He founded a law firm called Agege & Associate, which later merged into Agege & Esin in 1996. He also worked closely with the Executive Arm of Government when he was appointed in 2003 as the executive personal assistant to then governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Due to his immense contributions and doggedness to duty, he was elevated in 2005 to the position of a Commissioner of Special Duties and in 2007, Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Indeed, of what other experience would a man need to govern Delta State, as governor. Finally, his achievements as a lawmaker remain immeasurable.

In his four years as a legislator, he has recorded achievements and set different records. Truly, Sen. Omo-Agege is the best the APC can use to win the governorship in Delta State. We, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of Ukwuani nation to stand firmly by the erudite lawmaker who has distinguished himself as the voice of the voiceless.

Chikogu, founder of the VNN Foundation, wrote from the USA.

