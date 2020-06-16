Defilement, Rape: Police arrest village head, pastor, others in A-Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police commands have arrested a 60-year-old village head of Ikot Inyang, in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area identified as Etteidung Stephen Uyoe for allegedly defiling the 11-year-old girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said the police also arrested one Pastor Victor Victor David in Etim Ekpo local government area for defiling an 8-year-old girl.

Nnudam stated, “On 13/6/2020 at about 1:12 pm, operatives of the Ibesikpo Asutan division arrested the Village Head of Ikot Inyang village in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, one Etteidung Stephen Uyoe, aged 60yrs. The Suspect allegedly defiled an 11-yr-old girl.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect bought beans cake (Akara) from the victim and asked her to follow him to his room in order to take her money. On reaching the room, the suspect grabbed the victim, and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Also on 11/6/2020 at about 12:00noon, following Intelligence, operatives of Etim Ekpo Area Command arrested one Victor Victor David. Investigation revealed that the suspect who is a pastor in one of the Churches in Ntak Inyang, Etim Ekpo defiled an 8-yr-old girl who was sent by her guardian to deliver a tin of peak milk to the said pastor.

” On 1/4/2020, at about 2:00 am, following a distress call, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), swung into action and arrested one Peter Ekanem on the basis of an outcry by a victim of a case of rape which prompted a good-spirited individual to place a distress call to the Police.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with other suspects now at large and forcefully took the lady at gunpoint to a primary school field in Ikot Akpa Ekpuk village, Ikono LGA where she was raped. The suspect confessed to the crime. A locally-made pistol was recovered from the suspect”

The PPRO added that the police on May 28, 2020 arrested a 30-year- an old man identified as Okon Henry, a native of Mbokpueyokan village Urue-Offong Oruko Local government area but resides in Ikot Ambon of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA for forcefully raping his 17-year-old niece.

According to Nnudam, the suspect who was arrested by detectives of Ibesikpo Asutan division following Intelligence had threatened to kill the victim if she attempted to escape or raise the alarm.

“Following a complaint on 13/6/2020 at about 5:20 pm, Operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested one Solomon Okon and Becky Umoretuk. The suspects conspired and lured a 26-yr-old lady to their house and unlawfully assaulted her with fist blow and machete, and in the process, Solomon Okon forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“The Police Command, therefore, reassures the people of the State that the fight against Gender-Based Violence and other crimes will be heightened to ensure that perpetrators do not have a safe haven or escape justice in the State”, he added.

