Defected Ondo deputy gov should choose between honour and law ― Kekemeke

Dayo Johnson – Akure

FORMER Ondo State chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and a governorship aspirant, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke has dismissed insinuations that the defection of the incumbent deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi would affect the fortunes of the party in the October governorship election.

Kekemeke also pointed out the lacuna in the nation’s constitution that protects governors and deputy governors from losing their seats upon dumping the party on which platform they won the elections.

He said this while distributing campaign materials donated by his supporters group, Lekeleke Volunteers to his supporters across the 18 council areas of the state in Akure.

The former Attorney General and Justice Commissioner said that “It is left for the deputy governor to elect between honour and law, it is his choice.”

He dismissed the notion that Ajayi’s defection would “have a damaging effect on the fortunes of APC in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Kekemeke said: “The fact that I received him into the party after all the elections that had been successfully won, shows we can still do it. He wasn’t there during the presidential, National Assembly elections when we did so well in 2016.

“He joined us after those elections, made his own contributions and got his own decisions; and now he has decided he has to go somewhere else. I really wish him well.

“And on the so much tsunami said to happen after his defection, I can tell you categorically that Kekemeke will be the only tsunami that will happen in this election; getting the party together as I did before.

“All I need to do is to work hard as I did in 2016 to put everything together, and once I emerge, if it is a prophecy, that tsunami will happen in PDP,”

Speaking on the call for Ajayi resignation Kekemeke noted that “the constitution was silent on the fate of governors and deputy governors upon defection.

The aspirant noted that “the deputy governor is independent to make a choice on the call for his impeachment.

“The truth of the matter is that our constitution only asks that members of the legislature who decamp without a division in their party should lose their seat.

“Our constitution is silent about those in the offices of governor and deputy governor.

“For those who are ministers or commissioners, they enjoy those offices at the pleasure of their appointor, so, it can be taken for granted that they would be fired.”

Kekemeke further explained that the nation’s constitution didn’t provide procedure on how the deputy governor could be removed from office having defected to PDP.

He said: “But for governor and deputy governor, our constitution is silent and does not provide that such people resign. It is left for the deputy governor to elect between honour and law, it is his choice.”

