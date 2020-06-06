Day Aisha Buhari, Ezeilo put smiles on faces of mourners at Ndidi Nwosu’s burial

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s four-time para -powerlifting world medalist, Mrs Ndidi Nwosu had been laid to rest at her Umuagbada, Umuoba, Eziachi Orlu, home in Imo State.

Speaking at the funeral, of the late sports ambassador, wife of the president and grand patron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hajia (Dr) Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and Matron of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo expressed shock over the death of the late sports ambassador, Mrs Ndidi Nwosu.

She said that through her Non-Governmental organization, she will carter for the late Ndidi ‘s two children .”The two children will be properly taken care of,” Buhari said to the applause of the crowd of mourners that were present.

Hajia Buhari described, Ndidi as a “great Nigerian”, saying, “She came, represented Nigeria in international Para Powerlifting championships and came home with medals.”

In her funeral oration, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and matron, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Hon. (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo said she was grief over the death of Ndidi.

Hon Ezeilo assured that the two children Ndidi left behind would be trained properly. “Am only asking God to console her mother and take care of her children and family. I am very very sad. Am heartbroken “, she said.

She commended the wife of the president, Hajia (Dr) Aisha Buhari for her support and for agreeing to take care of Ndidi ‘s children through her pet project.

The Deputy Governor also commended the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinna for his support. She thanked the governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon (Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his tireless support to the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation and to the late Ndidi Nwosu ‘s family, especially for accepting to be part of the proposed Ndidi Nwosu Foundation

She also thanked the former President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Miss Queen Idris Uboh for her enormous support to Ndidi, “despite the fact that she is in Canada”.

Speaking at the event, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who was represented by the Director of Sports, Imo State sports commission, Mrs Chizobam Anetola, described the late Ndidi ‘s death as “unfortunate.“

