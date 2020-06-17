Customs in Katsina rakes in N3.2bn from seizures

Kindly Share This Story:

As JBO Kwara impounds smuggled items worth over N1.1bn

64 suspects arrested

By Godfrey Bibvwere and Eguono Odjegba

THE Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Border Drill Operation Sector 4, Katsina, said it seized various goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N3.2 billion, between January and May 2020.

The sector coordinator, Aliyu Mohammed, said the sector which covers the North West Zone, made 801 seizures within the period under review, in addition to the arrest of eight suspects.

Mohammed who made this known in Kaduna, said the seizures comprise 1,713 bales of new textile, 5,400x 25kg bags of parboiled rice, re-bagged in local bags, 385 packs of Indian hemp, 290 bales of used-clothes and pharmaceutical products and injunction.

Others include 9,735 bags of foreign fertilizer: 15-15 NPk without manufacturer’s address and expiring date, and 1.4m litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, and diesel.

…Kwara Command recovers N1.2bn

In a similar development, Kwara area command and Strike Force Zone ‘A’ have recovered over N1.2 billion from underpayment receipts and concealments between March and May 2020.

While Kwara area command of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted about 48 sacks of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as Indian Hemp containing about 3,722kg, with a street value of N244.9 million; Strike Force Zone ‘A’ seized sundry trade and contraband items worth more than one million naira.

A source close to the office of the Strike Force coordinator, Assistant Comptroller Kadudi. M, listed the items to include rice, detergent, soaps, shampoo, pasta, tomato paste and second hand clothing. Other seizures made by the strike force includes tear gas, hand cuffs, vegetable oil, fairly used tryres etc.

Kwara Customs Area Controller, Compt. Hassan Ahmed, said renewed strategies and regular stakeholders’ engagement was responsible for the command’s record of impressive seizures.

While handing over the Indian Hemp to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ahmed said the command and his officers were more than ready to implement government’s zero tolerance to smuggling.

He stated: “When I assumed office as controller, we engaged traditional rulers, teeming youths and other stakeholders on the dangers of smuggling, most especially dangerous drugs like Marijuana, Tramadol and others. We have made our territories unfavourable for smugglers of dangerous drugs, foreign rice and other prohibited items, and this has led to the impressive seizure of drugs you are seeing.”

NDLEA State Commander, Mr. Ambrose Umoru, commended the customs area controller and his officers and men for their dedication to duty and determination to stop all acts of economic sabotage.

Umoru expressed the determination of his agency to continue to cooperate with the Customs, in order to realize the objectives of the federal government in bringing down drug smuggling. “We are here to sanitise the state of all criminal acts and we believe that there is need to work together to ensure effective security in the state”, he said.

… JBO Kwara impounds smuggled items worth over N1.1 bn, 64 suspects arrested

In a related development, the Joint Border Operations, JBO, Sector-3 Kwara State, has recorded massive seizures of prohibited items worth over N1.1 billion in Duty Paid Value, DPV, within two months, from May to June 11, 2020.

The seized items according to the Coordinator of JBO, Comptroller Uba, include 17,216 bags of rice; 294 kegs of vegetable oil; 944 drums of AGO; 2,321 Jerry cans of Petrol; 350 bundles of textile materials; 28 bags of foreign fertilizer; 66 cartons of Beer; 50 units of vehicles; 75 motorcycles; 15 sacks of used shoes and 360 tubers of yam, with a total DPV of over N1.1billion, as stated above.

The team also arrested 64 suspects in connection with the seized items. Unveiling the seizures before reporters in Kwara State, Uba, said his team is working in tandem with the vision of Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, to curb illicit trade in all its ramifications.

He warned smugglers sabotaging government’s effort in growing the economy to desist, or be ready to suffer more losses, as Customs will leave no stone unturned in seizing contraband and arresting smugglers to face the wrath of the law.

He stated: “We have a responsibility to protect our local industries and the entire economy from saboteurs. Our advice is for Nigerians to engage in legitimate trade and commercial activities that will enhance job creation and economic prosperity.”

Speaking further, the Comptroller said his team is battle-ready for un-repentant smugglers and will not hesitate to thwart their antics.

