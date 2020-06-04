Cultists kill one in Warri, as Ojobo community protest kidnap of doctor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Cultists have shot dead a youth suspected to be a member of rival cult group around Essi Layout, Warri south local government area, a situation that caused panic in the neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses told the Vanguard that the sad incident occurred at about 6 pm on Tuesday, adding that the killers (cultists) who were in a Keke trailed the target to a building in the Warri area where they opened fire on him.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Onome Onvwakpoyeya confirmed the killing, saying the Police was making an effort to track those behind it and also unravel circumstances around the death.

“Yes it is true, but details have not come in. I can not tell you what happened now.”, she said.

Meantime, Ojobo community residents in Warri, protested the abduction of Dr Wilson Iboyitete of Ojobo Central Hospital, Burutu local government area, calling for his unconditional release.

The protesters who marched on NPA express road, denouncing the abduction pleaded with the kidnappers to release the medical doctor.

Dr Sunny Afore who addressed journalists during the protest said it was sad that a medical doctor serving the community could be whisked away, stressing that the action was condemnable.

“We have come to express our displeasure over the unfortunate kidnapped of the only doctor who have been saving lives in our community over the years.

This man has been kidnapped for more than three days, today is Wednesday and he has not been released, thus we are appealing to the media and the government to please come to our aids. Dr Wisdom Iboyitete should be released unharmed”, he said

“We want every well-meaning Ijaw man, well meaning Deltans to assist us so that this muster called kidnap can be put to rest and our doctor is brought back safely”, he said.

Some of the placards the protesters carried read, “Kidnapping is a barbaric act,“; “Brink back our doctor”; “Ojobo Community says no to Kidnapping”; “We love Dr. Wisdom Iboyitete,“; “He has saved lives in Ojobo and its environ”; “His Excellency Governor Okowa, Commissioner of Police Delta state, please come to our rescue!!!”.

It will be recalled that Dr Iboyitete was whisked away by kidnappers at the Ojobo Central hospital , Burutu local government area in the early hours of Monday

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: