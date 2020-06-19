Cult leader killed, corpse hurriedly buried in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three suspected cultists have been arrested in lgbokoda area of Ondo state over the death of a cult leader during a bloody supremacy clash.

Vanguard learnt that the deceased, who was reportedly hacked to death in a bush, was hurriedly buried by his killers to cover up the crime.

The rival clash between the two cult groups in Zion area, Igbokoda, the headquarters of the council area caused tension and anxiety in the community.

A Police source disclosed that the corpse that was buried by the suspected killers has been exhumed.

“The cult members killed the member of another rival cult group in Igbokoda and everywhere became tensed.

“The leader and his friend were abducted by the cult group around Larada Street in Igbokoda.

“His friend escaped with serious injuries but the deceased was not lucky as they shot and hacked him to death in the bush,”

Contacted, the state police spokesperson Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said that the three suspects were in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command undergoing interrogation.

Ikoro said ” We have commenced an investigation into the matter and the suspects would be charged to court if found culpable.

