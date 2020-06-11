C’River Rep recounts pains, gains one year after resumption of duties

Kindly Share This Story:

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River State, Dr. Alex Egbona, on Thursday, gave an account of his stewardship as a legislator, saying it was one year of legislative gains and pains.

Egbona who is also the deputy chairman, House Committee on Petroleum, Downstream, and member of the APC NEC said in an interview to mark his first one year in office said his first one year was almost spent on litigations and rerun election.

However, he noted that he was able to achieve quite a lot for his constituency, including sponsorship of a bill for the establishment of a polytechnic to be located in Abi.

READ ALSO: Makinde charges new Okere to be alive to traditional responsibilities

His words: “I can beat my chest and say that even with all the distractions, my people still had a very good taste of the dividends of democracy. For example, for the first time in the history of representation in my constituency, I have established a modern and model constituency office at Ugep, which will be commissioned soon. As soon as the lockdown is totally relaxed and the borders open, the office will be formally open and put to use.

“Besides, I also undertook the installation of solar-powered electricity in parts of the constituency, procured motorcycles, tricycles and sewing machines for selected members of the constituency which will be distributed after the COVID-19 lockdown and border closures; and for the first time also, I undertook a NEEDS Assessment tour of the constituency, where critical projects were identified and listed for execution in the federal budget.

“Despite the oddities, I was still able to render financial assistance to scores of people from the constituency and beyond, provide hand sanitizers and other palliatives for our people at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, influenced NEMA to provide food and other relief materials for flood victims in Ekureku, where the flood had ravaged thoroughly.

“It is also on record that I raised a motion on the floor of the House, for an end to the communal crisis between Adadama in Abi LGA and the Amegu people in Ebonyi State initiated a dialogue process for an end to the crisis between Ekureku people in Cross River and Abaomege people in Ebonyi State. This process is ongoing.”

He lamented the wasted months spent on litigations. Hear him: I was the only member of the APC in Cross River State to have won the general election that was conducted in February last year. The battle started from all fronts thereafter. There were serious plots by some persons to stop me from getting my certificate of return. When I eventually got it and was sworn-in, I was dragged before the election petition tribunal.

“The tribunal, in its wisdom, decided to nullify my election and victory was awarded to my opponent in a very questionable judgment. I proceeded to the court of appeal where that judgment was set aside but the results from two of the wards in my constituency were cancelled and a rerun ordered. It is a long story and whenever I remember all the things I went through, I sometimes feel like shedding tears.

“I was persecuted. I was mocked. Those who hated my guts went haywire, looking for anything and everything they could hold to bring me down. But the more they tried, the more I triumphed. Long story cut short, I won the rerun and got back my seat in the House of Representatives.

“But my opponents were not tired. They refused to give up the fight. Before I could say, Jack, I received a fresh notice of a petition. So, we went back to the tribunal. You can imagine what I went through. Rather than spend my time and money to address the development challenges of my people, I was rather spending more time on litigations and elections. It took almost the entire legislative year.”

He however said with the cases over, he was ready to face the business of service to his people. While thanking the people for standing by him, he particularly expressed appreciation to his former boss, Senator Liyel Imoke, for the fatherly role he played in putting an end to the recent petition against his election.

Kindly Share This Story: