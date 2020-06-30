CRACKS IN OHANAEZE: Opportunists targeting 2023 — Muomah, legal adviser

Kindly Share This Story:

Jostle for Nwodo’s seat begins

Obiozor, Nworgu, Ohakim tipped for president-general

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

NATIONAL Legal Adviser of apex Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chuka Muomah, fingered 2023 general polls as one of the reasons behind the emergence of a splinter Ohanaeze.

Sadly, he said there was little or nothing the parent body could do because it was not registered. And on account of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, restriction of movement, and social distancing, the inner caucus (Ime-Obi) and general assembly of Ohanaeze could not be held now to discuss the development.

Nevertheless, he urged Ndigbo to ignore the new group because it will fizzle out. “They should be ignored. Anybody can go and register anything and call it Ohanaeze. The people know the real Ohanaeze,’’ he said.

Asked if Ohanaeze is registered, he said: ‘’Ohanaeze is a traditional organisation, it has never been registered like other traditional organisations. Some people went to register another Ohanaeze to cause confusion and disorganise the Igbo. I believe some people want to use them to disorganise the Igbo and it will not work.’’

Asked if Ohanaeze will challenge the decision in court, he said: ‘’It is not as easy as three minutes telephone talk. If they are registered, they are registered. There is nothing anybody can do about it. The traditional Ohanaeze should not be distracted and go on with what it is doing for Ndigbo.

‘’It (new Ohanaeze) is targeted at 2023, to see what they can get. They should be ignored.’’

Jostle for Nwodo’s seat

However, Vanguard gathered, last night, that battle for the seat of President-General currently occupied by Chief John Nnia Nwodo,and change of leadership may be another factor in the emergence of the new group.

The tenure of Chief Nwodo will expire in December 2020 and new executive is expected to be in place by January 2021.

Going by the zonal arrangement of Ohanaeze, it is the turn of Imo State to produce president-general.

Currently, five aspirants have emerged for the top Igbo position. They include former Ambassador to United States of America, Amb. George Obiozor; serving Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Dr Joe Nworgu; and former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim among others.

A splinter group of Ohanaeze led by the traditional ruler of Igbariam in Anambra East Local Council of Anambra State, Igwe Nkeli Nzekwe, as Board of Trustees chairman, was inaugurated at the weekend.

Known as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, Igwe Nzekwe said the group has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and has become a legal personality that could sue and be sued and no longer a self-serving platform.

With Basil Onyeachonam as president-general, Igwe Nzekwe, who said he was one of the founding members of Ohanaeze in 1976, added that henceforth the new group would pilot the affairs of Ohanaeze to the exclusion of anybody in the saddle before the incorporation of the body.

