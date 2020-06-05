COVID19: GOV. Bello lifts lockdown in Kabba/Bunu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Mission Accomplished

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has lifted the absolute lockdown placed on Kabba/Bunu communities over the alleged Covid19 index cases in those communities.

The governor statement came just three days into the contact tracing and testing of people in the communities started on Tuesday

The governor on Friday said the purpose of the lockdown in those communities had been accomplished and there is no need to exhaust the initial 14 days lockdown declared on Monday.

Governor Bello maintained that the state remained Covid19 free, said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was playing politics with the pandemic in Nigeria.

“We have collated many samples during the lockdown and they all returned negative. We have sent all the samples to NCDC for further claims.

“Exercise was concluded within three days. We have faced Lassa and yellow fevers outbreak in the past and we have curtailed them successfully without making noise about it.

“The mission of locking down the Kabba/Bunu area is already accomplished. I, therefore, lift the lockdown immediately. Kabba people should come out and do their lawful businesses.

“I appreciate everyone involved as there was no single history of molestation from the law enforcement agencies during the period of lockdown.

“We have been vindicated by this latest development that Kogi remained Covid19 free. We have no issue to join with NCDC, we only enjoined them to be professional, and respect their own rule of engagement.

“You cannot allocate a figure of test not carried out in the state for the state. The NCDC should tell us their political angle so that we can face them politically. They should not politicise everything.”

The governor however urged people of the state to continue to abide by the protocols concerning Covid19.

