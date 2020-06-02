Kindly Share This Story:

BehindTheScenesGram (BTS-GRAM) offers completely free online live training sessions for aspiring filmmakers and newbies in the filmmaking business. This was revealed by the company’s CEO, Mr. Akhabue Evans Ebalu during one of his live training events.

According to him, the company, founded in 2018, has been a platform for diseminating practical knowledge to film making enthusiasts from all over the world. The film making processes covered during the trainings include VFX (Visual Effects) breakdown and mastery, On-Location BTS (Behind-The-Scenes) & Filmmaking processes, Sound Editing and Design, Film Equipment training/mastery and In-Depth Tutorials in all aspects of the film and movie industry business.

The founder, Mr. Akhabue Evans Ebalu (also called Director En’man), is a trained lawyer who was called to the bar at the age of 21. He is a passionate and goal-oriented individual who has spent a decade mastering the film making business. He has worked with notable celebrities like Sinach, Eben, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde and Jahdiel.

READ ALSO:

He formed the company two years ago as an Instagram channel with the username @behindthescenegram. His Instagram page has since grown to well over 360,000 followers. The wide recognition and acceptance with film makers around the world led the company to launch its website www.behindthescenegram.com. It has also launched a YouTube and FaceBook channel.

The CEO also informed us that his company which has conducted product reviews for various film making equipment on his platforms, has charitably given out free equipment during recent live training sessions during lockdown occasioned by the COVID 19 crisis. Some of the gear include 4k cameras, Lights, Wireless Video Transmitters, Video monitors, Video Editing Controllers, Sliders, Microphones, Camera Lenses, Industry Standard Editing software and Gimbal Stabilizers to mention a few of them.

The company, duly registered with CAC (corporate affairs commission, Nigeria) has collaborated with World-Class Film Equipment manufacturers such as Shenzhen Hollyland Technology (Brand Ambassador in Nigeria), ZHIYUN Tech (Guilin Zhishen Information Technology Co., Ltd), Zhangzhou Seetec Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd, and others too numerous to mention. With its growing online presence and creative technological collaborations, it is believed that the company is poised to take over the global Film and Motion Picture community in the near future.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: