Covid-19: X-ONE Media donates Snowmill Automatic hand wash booth to LASAA

As the world turns to hand washing and other safety measures to curb the continuous spread of the Coronavirus pandemic that has continued to terminate lives and put great strain on the world economy, attention has been drawn to the fact that not all handwashing equipment are particularly safe and ideal in fighting the pandemic.

To close this gap, X-One, an Out-of-Home Media firm with the passion in driving innovative OOH solutions in Nigeria, in conjunction with SNOWMILL BRAND, has donated an automatic hand wash booth called, SNOWMILL AUTOMATIC HAND WASH BOOTH, to the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, as a contribution to curbing the continuous spread of the virus.

According to X-ONE, the Snowmill hand wash booth is the safest hand wash system to curb the spread of the pandemic as it does not require any bodily contact from the user. It said the Snowmill hand wash booth is a contactless hand wash system that uses sensor technology in regulating the water pump, soap dispenser and an extendable waste channel hose that can extend up to 50 metres.

According to the firm, the Snowmill automated hand wash system, a product of PARIO-REP International, also contains over 250litres of built-in storage water tank and a brandable body that makes it as professional as it is the safest handwash booth that brands and corporations could use to drive marketing communications. It said the hand wash system is best for private and especially, public places as it uses sensors and is either powered by solar energy or electricity to function.

Describing further the features of the hand wash system, the firm said Snowmill Automatic hand wash booth is mobile and as such, can be moved around and positioned at choice locations as deemed fit by the user. It said the corporate appearance of the system makes it the first choice for any corporate body.

Receiving the automatic hand wash system, the Managing Director, LASAA, Prince Adedamola Adekunjo Docemo, commended X-ONE for the initiative, describing it as a commendable one. He said, in a statement signed by Mr. Olusegun Owodeyi, that X-ONE’s automatic hand wash system is in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

VANGUARD

